Colleen Marie Lucy, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at her home.
She was born on October 7, 1947 in Richmond Heights, MO, the daughter of Roy O. and Ave Maria (Cobb) Kincaid. She married Robert H. Lucy on December 18, 1977 in Sarasota, FL and he survives
Colleen was a retired Sales Associate of JC Penney. She was an active member of the Catholic Faith.
In addition to her husband, Robert; she is survived by her son, Mike Vartanian; six siblings and their spouses, Roy and Dorothy Kincaid, Kathy Demond, Charlotte Balaco, Ave Maria and Dave Michiaels, John and Cindy Kincaid, and Joe Kincaid; two grandchildren, Scott and Tiffany Vartanian; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers-in-law, Ben Demond and Sam Balaco.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
