Colby Dennis Smith, 27, of St. Louis, Mo died on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in O’Fallon, MO.
He was born on October 18, 1993 in St. Peters, MO to Dennis Beardsley and Stephanie Smith.
Colby was a comical person who enjoyed drawing and tattooing.
Besides his mother, Colby is survived by 2 sisters: Courtney Nelson-Beardsley of Higginsville, MO and Haliey Smith of St. Louis, MO; maternal grandparents: George and Gay Smith of St. Peters, MO, paternal grandfather, Dennis Beardsley; an aunt, Trish Beardsley; an uncle, Derek Smith and 3 cousins: Hailey Wuerfele, Mackenzie Harris and Cassie Beardsley.
Colby is preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com