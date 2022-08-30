Clytee Bush, 93, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Granite City, IL.
She was born on February 17, 1929 in Greenville, MI to Ellis Ray and Anna (Skelton) Ray.
Clytee married Raymond Bush in Granite City, IL on May 9, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2012.
The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed camping and anything water related especially fishing and boating.
Clytee is survived by a son, Jack (Jan) Bush of Granite City, IL; 5 grandchildren: Michael Bush, Jesse Bush, Jason Jackson, Ashley Wright and Cody Bush; 2 great grandchildren: Noah Jackson and Neal Jackson and a brother, Eddie (Debbie) Ray of Granite City, IL.
Besides her husband and parents, Clytee is preceded in death by a son, John Bush and a brother, Billy Ray.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
