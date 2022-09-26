Clyde “Jim” James Woodall, 72, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home.
He was born on December 18, 1949 in Kansas City, MO to Clarence and Marguerita (Smith) Woodall.
Jim married Rose Allen in Belleville, IL on September 19, 2008.
The loving husband and father retired from Envirotech in St. Louis, Mo after 13 years of service. He was a member of the Granite City VFW and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Besides his wife, Jim is survived by a daughter, Amy (Sam) White of Kansas City, MO; a son, Tod (Shawn) Woodall of WV; 5 grandchildren: Sammy, Emma, Kevin, Matt and Ashley and a sister, Kathleen.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
