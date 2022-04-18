Clyde “CD” David Miller, 79, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born on November 10, 1942 in East Prairie, MO to Charlie and Beatrice (Jenkins) Miller.
Clyde married Faye Wilson on February 28, 1967 and she preceded her him in death on December, 2, 2016. Clyde then married Sharon Manier in Granite City, IL on June 24, 2018.
The U.S. Navy veteran was a member of Freedom Worship Center in Granite City. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and family. Clyde always loved to tell and hear a good joke.
Besides his wife, Clyde is survived by 2 sons: Dwayne (Teresa) Miller of St. Louis, MO and Jesse Todd (Remy) Miller of Bethalto; 7 grandchildren: Amanda Lapin, Ashley Schardan, Brittany Christ, Corey Levart, Austin Pellazari, Aubrey Pellazari and Garret Miller; 7 great grandchildren and a brother, Jessie (Mary) Miller of Milton, FL.
Besides his parents and first wife, Clyde is preceded in death by 2 daughters: Marsha Pellazari and Kimberly Levart and a brother, Carl Miller.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Freedom Worship Center in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Worship Center.
