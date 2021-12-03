Clyde E. Hoppe, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:17 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his home. He was born April 29, 1953 in Cairo, Illinois, a son of the late Otto and Ida Hoppe. He married Lorene Renee (Revelle) Hoppe on January 6, 2001 at Foursquare Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City on April 30, 2019. He had started his career with St. Elizabeth Hospital on September 27, 1973 working in the X-ray department and ending his service in Physical Therapy. He was a faithful member of Faith in the Word Church and was knowledgeable in history. He enjoyed collecting knives and working on model trains and model cars. He was an avid reader, loved a good book and thoroughly read and studied the Bible. In addition to his beloved wife of 20 years, he is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Chris Richter) Redman of Granite City and Crystal (Patrick) Feyerabend of Tampa, Florida; eight grandchildren, Ashley Richter, Tiffany Richter, Christopher Richter Jr., Alyah Jones, Patrick Feyerabend Jr., Elizabeth Feyerabend, DeeAnna Feyerabend and Lydia Feyerabend; a great granddaughter, Elizah Francis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Eddie Linhart officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Faith in the Word Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
