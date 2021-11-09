Clem Rogers Jr., 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born September 17, 1946 in Granite City, a son of the late Clem D. Rogers Sr. and Stephanie (Barlock) Rogers. He retired from Terminal Railroad after many years of dedicated service as a clerk. He was of the Catholic faith and raised in St. Mary’s Parish in Madison. He had a love of music and was a self taught musician and had played with numerous bands throughout the years. He enjoyed playing the harmonica, conga drums and washboard instrument. He was also a talented woodworker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanine L. (Grohs) Rogers whom passed away on October 20, 2015 and two brothers-in-law, John Ellis and Ralph Krausz. He is survived by three sisters and a brother-in-law, Margaret “Marge” and Gerald Fels of Arnold, Missouri, Audrey Ellis of Madison and Marilyn Krausz of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com