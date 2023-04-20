Clara D. nee Plezynski, Hudzik, 97, of Granite City (formerly of Madison) IL,
born on February 6, 1926 in Madison, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at
home in Granite City, IL
Clara was a gentle, kind, generous, and loving wife, mother and homemaker. She
spent most of her life caring for her children and grandchildren. Early in her life,
she worked in the office at Stix Baer and Fuller. Clara was a member of St Mary
and St. Mark Parish, PRCU Lodge 1004 and Madison Amvets Post 204 Ladies
Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and loved to dance the polka, read, do
crossword puzzles, and play the slot machines.
She was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband Stanley Hudzik whom she
married on June 19, 1948 at St. Mary's Madison; her parents, Anthony Plezynski
and Mary. nee Javorowski, Murawski; her stepfather Joseph Murawski; and her
bothers and sisters: Helen Forys, John Lapinski, Leona Bamper, Joseph Lapinski,
Alex Lapinski, and Cecilia Mance.
Surviving her are her children: Joan (Raymond) Anderson of Granite City, Albert
(Diane) Hudzik of Columbia, IL, Rose Ann (Ron) Jones of Granite City, Sandra
Hudzik of Madison, and Anthony Hudzik of Madison; grandchildren, James and
Jeffrey Watson, Elizabeth Heermance, Matthew Hudzik, Darren and Trent Jones,
Andrea Clutts and Jaclyn Hudzik; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great-great
grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Edwin Hudzik; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary and St Mark's Parish or Promedica Hospice.
Visitation and Funeral Services: Visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at St Mary and St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Madison,
IL, with a mass to follow at 11:00, with Fr. Steve Thompson officiating. Burial at
Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL