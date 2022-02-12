Clair Fenton Fierstine, Jr, 99, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his home.
He was born on June 24, 1922 in Memphis, MI to Clair Fierstine, Sr and Alice (Green) Fierstine.
Clair married Patricia Aue. She preceded him in death.
The U.S. Navy veteran retired from Chrysler. He was also the mayor of Memphis, MI, a police officer and worked for the maintenance department at SIU-E. Claire was a member of the Masons, Eagles, AMVETS, VFW and the Venice Social Club.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Sandra Spens of Richmond, MI and Karen Haselhuhn; 2 sons: Gregory Fierstine of Marquette, MI and Albert Fierstine of Los Angeles, CA; 6 grandchildren: Jeff Fierstine, Katie Fierstine, David Spens, Ronnie Spens, Tim Spens and Dennis Spens and his friend and caregiver, Jennifer Dorsey of Granite City.
Besides his wife and parents, Clair is preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Fierstine; a brother, Burton Fierstine and a sister, Jean Glover.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com