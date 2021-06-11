Christopher Paul Manners, 47, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. June 10, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born May 1, 1974 in Granite City to Susan I. Manners of Granite City and the late Joseph Paul Marzluf.
Chris had been a self-employed painter. He was an avid CUBS fan and music lover and enjoyed working in I.T. and computers.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by 3 half-sisters: Laura, Erin and Kate; an uncle: James (Sue) Manners; an aunt: Fina Szecsko; and many extended family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral home & Crematory in Granite City
