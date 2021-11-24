Christopher John Lawson, 45, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on December 2, 1975 in Belleville, IL.
Christopher enjoyed 4 wheeling, fishing and roofing.
The loving son is survived by his mother, Barbara Lawson; 4 daughters: Mykayla Lawson, Halana Lawson, Joyce Lawson and Kaitlyn Lawson ; his fiancé, Becky Hurst and a brother, Jason Shaw.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
