Christopher Albert Lemp, 42, of Granite City, IL passed away Monday, September 6,2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born March 24, 1979 in Granite City to James & Beverly (Bellman) Lemp.
On February 13, 2004 he and Jody Fuller were married in Edwardsville, IL. She survives in Granite City.
Christopher was part of the Retro gaming club and in his free time he enjoyed playing video games, cooking, spending time with family and was a former semi- pro wrestler.
In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 sons: Katlin (Lindy Baalman) Michelon of Alton, Charles Lemp of Coldwater, Michigan, and Xavior Lemp of Coldwater Michigan; 2 daughters: Jayden Lemp of Granite City and Morrigan Lemp of Granite city; 2 grandchildren; Jacob Bohannan-Michelon and Scarlett Michelon of Alton, IL; and 2 brothers: Michael Lemp of Collinsville, IL and Timothy Lemp of Arkansas.
