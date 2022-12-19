Christine Elizabeth Hurt, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born January 6, 1930, a daughter of the late Posey Keith and the late Tessie Ola (Smith) Korte. She married Royal Ervin Hurt on May 13, 1950, in Piggott, Arkansas and he passed away on June 30, 2020. Christine was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Granite City, had an artistic flair throughout the years, known for her quick wit and everyone loved her. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Robert Carson of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Denice Hurt of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; son-in-law, John Monroe of Granite City; five grandchildren, Shelly (Patrick Novich) Monroe, Matt (Peggy) Carson, Lisa (Ronnie) Wiblemo, Mike (Kate) Hurt and Missy (Justin) Hawkins; seven great grandchildren, Taylor Carson, Kennedy Carson, Nixon Carson, Ally Wiblemo, Katelyn Wiblemo, Ace Wiblemo and Henry Hurt; three sisters-in-law, Glenda Keith of Columbia, Missouri, Sue Keith of Bloomington, Illinois and Sue Hurt of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Monroe and three brothers, Charles, Harold and Russell Keith.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Steven Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com