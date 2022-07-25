Melody Christine Cunningham, 69, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.
Born May 22, 1953 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Annabel McPeak-Gibson of East Alton and the late Noren L. "Bud" Ottwell.
She is survived by her mother; two sons, William "Bill" (Tiffani) Cunningham of O'Fallon, IL, Eric (Jen) Cunningham of McEwen, TN; three grandchildren, Logan Cunningham, Raegan Cunningham and Aiden Cunningham; brother, Daly "Lendel" Ottwell of East Alton; and sister, Lenda Lindquist of Godfrey.
She was preceded in death by her father; two step-brothers, Mike Gibson, Donald Gibson; and brother-in-law, John Lindquist.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Friday, July 29 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Daniel Ervin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.