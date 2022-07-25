Christine Cunningham

Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.