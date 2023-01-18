Christina “Tina” Marie (née Fenton) Arico, a woman of faith with unending dedication to her family, friends, and students passed from this life, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 67.
Tina was born and raised in Granite City, Illinois and was one of eight siblings. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Special Education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. After teaching for nearly 12 years, she went back and completed her master’s degree at McKendree University in Public Administration.
Tina will be remembered lovingly by her four adult children, Joseph (Erin) Arico, Jared (Angie) Arico, Jaydon (Lindsey) Arico, and Jaleah Arico; her nine grandchildren, Jordan, Jayson, Jonah, Kadince, Hailee, Brynn, Rylan, Caleb and Liam as well as her much loved siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Tina was preceded in death by her former husband Joseph Arico, her loving parents Norman and Birdie Fenton, and two dear siblings Gail Neidhardt and Dennis Fenton.
Tina worked at Coordinated Youth & Human Services for 24 years. Her heart was always at the school with the students. Through the years, she worked tirelessly as a teacher and principal changing the hearts and minds of struggling youth.
The simplest of life’s pleasures brought her joy. During her breaks, she loved hiking, gardening, and spending time with her family, celebrating the traditional holiday.
Tina was a living example of the Bible verse, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ” –Ephesians 4:32.
Memorial Service celebrating Tina’s life will be held Saturday January 21st at 1:00 p.m. at Life Point Church, 1701 St. Louis Rd, Collinsville, IL 62234.
Service provided by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois.