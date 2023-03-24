Christian W. "Chris" Simmonds, age 38 of Millersburg, IL, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
He was born on Thursday, February 21, 1985, in Greenville, IL, the son of Alan and Susan (nee Meyer) Simmonds.
He was a member of United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL; Gordon Lodge #473 AF & AM (Masons), Pocahontas, IL; VFW Post #5694, Highland, IL; American Legion Post #1104, Pocahontas, IL.
Chris was born in Greenville, IL and moved to Millersburg, in 1986. He graduated from Greenville High School in 2003. He joined the US Navy in October, 2003, served active duty in Hawaii for 5 years and Boston for 3 years. He was still active in the US Navy Reserves. He worked for B-line, Troy, IL; Millersburg General Store and the Alhambra Elevator. In his youth he enjoyed Lego's; Cub Scouts, Pack #60 (Arrow of Light Recipient); Boy Scouts Troop #60, Pocahontas, IL; hunting and fishing.
Survivors include:
Parents - Alan E. and Susan M. (nee Meyer) Simmonds, Millersburg, IL
Son - Lukas James Simmonds, Greenville, IL
Lukas's Mother - Kelli (Adam) (nee Prater) Davis, Greenville, IL
Sister - Kimberly A. Lampe, Millersburg, IL
Sister - Amanda R. (Joe) Gonzalez, Millersburg, IL
Special Brother - Quinn A. (Rachel) Frey, US Navy
Niece - Riley J. Gonzalez
Niece - Analyse Lampe
Nephew - Blake Lampe
Nephew - Kyle S. Brink
Nephew - Kaleb A. Brink
Nephew - Kaden M. Brink
Niece - Kaylen R. Brink (Twin)
Nephew - Kolin W. Brink (Twin)
Uncle - Paul (Significant Other Barb) Simmonds
Aunt and Uncle - Roger and Vicky Simmonds
Aunt - Kim Simmonds
Cousins - Nine
He was preceded in death by:
Maternal Grandparents - Roy E. & June C. (nee Mewes) Meyer
Paternal Grandparents - Sherman W. & Helen P. (nee Miller) Simmonds
Uncle - Eric J. Simmonds
Aunt - Yvonne Simmonds
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Hug Cemetery in Millersburg, IL, with Rev. Dave Trover, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alan Simmonds for his son's education fund.