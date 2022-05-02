Chris Michael Conrad, 45, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away Sun. May 1, 2022 at his home.
He was born Oct. 18, 1976 in St. Louis, MO to Paul Homer Conrad Jr. of Pontoon Beach and the late Debra Kay (Mitchell) Conrad.
In addition to his father, he is survived by 2 sisters: Jennifer Davis of FL and Tiffany (Scott) Ott of Granite City; and nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.