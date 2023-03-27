Cheryl W. Schrader, 62, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on November 2, 1960 in Granite City, IL to William and Alice (Dean) Schrader.
The loving mother and grandmother was a very family orientated person. She liked spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing and DIY crafts. Cheryl was also interested in ancestry. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Cheryl is survived by 2 daughters: Allison Barton of Dunedin, FL and Melissa Schrader of Granite City; 2 sons: Richard Schrader of Granite City and Jeremy Schrader of Granite City; 9 granddaughters, 7 grandsons and 1 great grandson. Also surviving are 4 sisters: Allene Donohue of Granite City, Darlene (Jerry) Wethy of Salem, MO, Pat (Vernon) Dockery of KY and Deborah (Sonny) Hamel of SC and 1 brother, Allen Schrader of Granite City.
Besides her parents, Cheryl is preceded in death by 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo will be held later.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
