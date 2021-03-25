Cheryl S. Kellam 72 of Troy passed March 23, 2021 at Anderson Hospital.
She was born November 24, 1948 in Toledo Ohio.
Survived by hew loving husband Steven Kellam, brothers James (Joyce) Marks and Steven (Carla) Marks.
Proceeded by her son Chad Kellam, parents Elmer and Evelyn nee Lackey Marks, sister E. Joann Baugh and her husband Ed Carr, aunt Helen Lackey Myers, and grandparents A. Don and Clara Lackey.
A graduate of Eastwood High School in Pemberville, Oh. and Manchester College in Manchester, In. Her main interests were: family get to gathers, caring for others and her prolific love for writing poetry.
Special Education teacher in Cahokia School system for many years.
Memorial Service will be at a later date,
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville, Illinois