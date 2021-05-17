Cheryl Lynn Jensen, age 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, IL. Cheryl was born on July 7, 1949 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Ted Jensen and Marie (Walker) Jensen.
Cheryl retired as a physical scientist from the U.S. Government after many years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City, IL. Cheryl was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and a friend to many. She loved life, she loved to laugh but most of all she loved her family and her cats. Cheryl will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Florence Walker of Granite City; grandmother, Elizabeth Carter of Belleville, IL; aunt and uncle Allen and Marvel Walker of Cherokee Village, AR, formerly of Granite City; and by a great-nephew, Jonah Nelson of Albuquerque, NM.
She is survived by her loving sister, Phyllis (Mitch) Rubenstein of Beaver Creek, OH; nephews, Tony (Malai Sukmak) Indelicato of Granite City, and Chris Jones of Oshkosh, WI; niece, Angel Jones of Albuquerque, NM; great-nephews, Nick (Shelby) Indelicato of Granite City and Tristan and Ethan Nelson of Albuquerque, NM; great-niece, Lily (Anthony) Novero of Granite City; great-great-nephews, Jonah Indelicato and Elias Novero of Granite City; great-great-niece, Emilia Indelicato of Granite city; cousins, Jim Walker of Auburn, ME and Nancy Childers of Granite City, IL; and many dear friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A. Donations will be accepted at the church.
