Cheryl Jean Kommer, 75, of Hamel, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
She was born in Alton, IL on February 14, 1947, to the late Glen and Loretta Whipple. She peacefully passed “over the rainbow” (in the words of Cheryl) to meet our sovereign Lord Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family.
She was a warrior in battling several infirmities throughout her life including breast cancer by always standing firm in her faith in the Lord and her steadfast trust brought peace and joy that so often passed human understanding. She endured her illnesses with great fortitude and bravery that allowed her to rejoice and share a cheerful conversation, a smile and a hug even when she was feeling unwell.
Cheryl enjoyed gardening, antiquing and was the Queen Goodwill Hound and could sniff out a bargain a mile away. Throughout her journeys doing the things she loved, she never knew a stranger and was blessed to make many friends who were in turn blessed by her and were able to celebrate her FLAMAZING spirit at the 75th birthday party last month.
Besides her great love for the Lord, she had an even deeper love for her family. She is survived by the love of her life, Brad Kommer of Hamel, IL; son, John (Cindy) Sisson, Jr of Virginia; daughter, Karen Sisson of Colorado; with the blessing of marriage also brought sons, Jacob (Leanne) Kommer of Kentucky and Daniel Kommer of Kentucky; sister, Camilla Whipple-Cormack of Edwardsville, IL; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and their dog, Charlie.
In a celebration of her life, visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with a service at 5:30 p.m. at Hamel Community Center, 10 Park Ave, Hamel, IL 62046. Fellowship and food will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
