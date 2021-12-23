Cheryl Ann (Huniak) Causey, 66, of Granite City passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born October 7, 1955 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Nick and Patricia J. (Eck) Huniak. She married Charles “Chuck” Causey on July 2, 1999 at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madison and he survives. Cheryl retired in 2020 from Building and Zoning at the City Hall in Granite City after 24 years of dedicated service as an accounting clerk. She was a member of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madison and was active with the Society of Myrrh Bearing Women. She cherished her family and was an awesome aunt to all. She was always giving to others, ready to help with anything and kind to all. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Carol Huniak of Granite City and Nick A. and Diana Huniak of Maryville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judith “Judy” and Paul Besserman of The Villages, Florida and Patricia “Patty” and Richard Relleke of Granite City; nine nieces and nephews, Nicole, Jessica, David, Nick, Philip, Lauren, Rebecca, Jason and Ava; five brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; many nieces and nephews with Chuck’s family; several great nieces and great nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory “Gary” Huniak and Stephen Joseph Huniak and a nephew Neil.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Panikhida service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madison of Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Nicholas Finley officiating. Burial will follow at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church. www.irwinchapel.com