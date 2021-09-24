Chelsey Rose Nicol, 30, of Swansea and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:39 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital.
She was born August 20, 1991 in St. Louis, a daughter of Julie (Kastelic) Crowder of Granite City and the late John W. Nicol Sr.
Chelsey was a registered nurse and cherished caring for families with SSM Health in hospice care. She loved the season of Halloween and all things spooky. She enjoyed camping, float trips and going to the gym for a healthy workout. Chelsey had a positive energy throughout her life, lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. She cherished and loved her son with every breath and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with all her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Nicholas John Garner; fiancé, Taylor Cole of Swansea; mom, Judy R. (Hoelter) Nicol of Mountain Grove, Missouri; siblings, John (Amber) Nicol Jr. of St. Louis, Angela (Rodney) Carter of Collinsville, Shawn Nicol of Osage Beach, Missouri, Justin Nicol of Granite City, Emily (Caleb Fulton) Nicol of Caseyville and David (Missy) Beasley of Granite City; step-siblings, Bryan (Nicole) Towery of Granite City and Megan Towery of Spanaway, Washington; nieces and nephews, Tyler, Branden, Jayden, Jackson, Paige, Aydin, Isabelle, Eden, Jace, Mason, Bryan and Jameson; extended family, Keith and Susie Taylor of Granite City; special friends, Jenny and Rowdy Rossing and Kayla Wylie; aunts; uncles; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marian Kastelic and aunt, Cynthia A. (Hoelter-Hotz) Argent.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jesse Tedder officiating. We encourage you to wear her favorite color of purple in her memory.
A memorial ride and benefit will be held at Celebration Community Church, 2301 Orville Avenue in Granite City starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Memorials may be made to the family and can be accepted at the funeral home or through a go fund me account at https://gofund.me/813eb13a.
