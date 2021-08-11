Charlotte E. Hunt, 89, of Edwardsville, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 7:21 pm, at her residence, with her family by her side.
She was born in Alton, IL, on July 5, 1932, the daughter of William and Zelma (Barnard) Hale. She married Ernest Hunt, Jr. on October 28, 1949, at the 1st Baptist Church in Cottage Hills.
Charlotte was a member and Sunday School Teacher of the Bible Baptist Church in Cottage Hills, and more recently attended the 1st Baptist Church in Edwardsville. Charlotte and her husband Ernest were owner/operators of several business at different points in their lives, Sandy Beach in Meadowbrook, the Dari-Palace in Bethalto, and East Alton Dairy. She enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, writing stories and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include, her three children, Sherry (Gary) Jackson of Neosho, MO, Randall (Mary) Hunt of Moro, and Carla (Kevin) Baugh of Edwardsville; a sister, Brenda Darr of Godfrey; six grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by a brother, William Hale; and a sister, Delores Goodrich.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and funeral services on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Memorial can be made to Partners for Pets and/or The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com