Charlie D. “Buddy” Spink Jr. of Cuba, Missouri and formerly of Granite City, Illinois was born on July 27, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri to the union of Charles D. and Rosemary (Dickens) Spink, Sr. He left from this life peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home at the age of 63 years.
Buddy worked as a mechanic most of his life, before becoming disabled. He enjoyed fishing, wrenching on cars and he had a great fascination with Aliens and Sasquatch.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents; wife Tammy Hendrickson; two sisters Rhonda Sears and Charlene Spink.
Those who are left to treasure his memory and to continue his legacy are his lifelong friend and companion Tina Shelton of Cuba, Missouri; seven children Shannon Spink of Steelville, Missouri; Marcus Hendrickson of Paducah, Kentucky, Charlie Spink, III of Granite City, Illinois, Jonathan Spink of So. Roxana, Illinois, Jessica Burris, Sierra Carpenter and Brittany Spink all of Granite City, Illinois; two brothers Rickey Spink of Bedford, Indiana and Curtis Spink of Granite City, Illinois; one sister Nicole Potts of Aberdeen, So. Dakota; twenty-two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
In keeping with his wishes, Buddy will be cremated.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 11:00 a.m. at GC First Assembly of God Church 2317 Madison Ave. Granite City, Illinois with Pastor Jonathan Spink, officiating.
