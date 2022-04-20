Charles W. “Wayne” Parker, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. He was born June 20, 1930 in Granite City, a son of the late Talley Preston and Mildred Marie (Partridge) Parker. He married Annmarie (Haussman) Parker on March 21, 1964 at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and she survives. Charles retired from the United States Postal Service after over 25 years of dedicated service as a postal inspector with the St. Louis facility. The United States Marine Corp veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War and was a firearms instructor. Sgt. Parker was the recipient of the Korean Service medal with four stars, United Nations Service medal, National Defense Service medal and Good Conduct medal. He was also a life member of the Marine Division Association. In addition to his beloved wife of 58 years, he is survived by a son, Wayne A. Parker; a grandson, Brandon Kirkover; a niece, Lois Kathleen Reed; a nephew, John Keith Foster, all of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Winifred Lee Foster. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
