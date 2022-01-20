Charles Thomas Ryan, age 66, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Charles was born on January 22, 1955 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late William Hill Ryan and Doris (Buckingham) Ryan.
Charles was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many. He retired as general foreman from Granite City Water Treatment Plant after many years of dedicated service. Charles was a member and past president of Eagles Riders Motorcycle Club in Granite City, IL and a member of Town & Country Gun Club. He enjoyed taking long rides on his motorcycle and target shooting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Charles loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Jim “Beaver” Gibbs.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Angela (Kenneth) Ryan-Skaggs of Edwardsville, IL and Kira Ryan of Mitchell, IL; dear sisters, Mary Hoenig of Wingo, KY, Gail Brake of Buchannan, TN and Dora McCormick of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Aaron Brown, Ian Brown and Seth Ballard; nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
Charles requested to be cremated and to have no formal services.
Memorial donations may be given to American Heart Association.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.