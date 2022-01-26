Charles Sabo

Charles W. “Chaz” Sabo, 87, of St. Louis and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Beloved husband of Patricia Sabo (nee Barry); loving father of Michael (Marilyn) Sabo, Jeff Sabo and Brenda (Jim) Bieber; dear stepfather of Jim (Laura) Feltman and the late Francesca Lee; adoring grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 18. Our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Rd. 63123 on Thursday, January 27 from 4-8 pm. with funeral service on Friday, January 28 at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in private. Contributions to Alzheimer’s Association appreciated.