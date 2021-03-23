Charles Ray Reynolds Jr., 64, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 10:56 p.m. Mon. Mar. 22, 2021 at his home.
He was born Feb. 9, 1957 in Highland, IL to the late Edith (Bickell) Snyder and Charles Ray Reynolds Sr.
Chuck served in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1986. He worked for and retired from Riechmann Transport. He loved motorcycles and monster trucks.
He is survived by his wife: Sharon (Strickland) Reynolds of Pontoon Beach; 2 step-sons: Brian Cooper of Carpenter, IL and Brad (Jeni) Cooper of Peyton, CO; 3 step-grandchildren: Kyle, Dakota and Meadow Cooper; 2 brothers: Jeff Reynolds and Nick (Judy) Snyder of Granite City; 3 sisters: Helen Gryder of St. Louis, MO, Nova Morgan and Haley (Jeff) White of Granite City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fri. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Masks are required.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.