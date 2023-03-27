Charles Mayo Polach, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:34 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home. He was born May 1, 1933, in White Hall, Illinois, a son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Holmes) Polach. He married the love of his life, Janice Kay “Jan” (Colvin) Polach on June 11, 1960, in Granite City and she passed away on July 9, 2020. Charles retired in 1991 from Granite City Steel after 42 years of dedicated service as an electrician. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City where he served as an usher and was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council # 1098. Charles had a love for fishing, cherished the special times shared with his family and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by five children and spouses, Judy Baker of Granite City, Pam and Larry Burns of Prescott, Arizona, Charles and Tammy Polach of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Deb and Dave Boots of Granite City and Tracy and Larry Curry of Edwardsville; seventeen grandchildren, Bryan, Robyn, Jayme, Larry Jr., Laura, Brendan, Brianna, Bridget, Brett, Haley, Carley, Emily, Jack, Tessa, Tristan, Madilyn and Jake; eight great grandchildren, Henry, Lucas, Dylan, Savannah, Teddie, Flora, Brooklynn and Blakely; a brother, Joey Polach of Granite City; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Ginny Carstens of St. Charles, Missouri, Mary Pieper of Granite City and Tina and Mike Grant of Edwardsville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years and parents, he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Amy Marie and Tessa Lynn. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Knights of Columbus Chalice Presentation will be at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID disaster continues 3 years after Pritkzer’s first stay-at-home order
- New Piasa Park plans to be unveiled
- Search for missing Granite City man conducted in East St. Louis
- Alton woman accused of stealing a purse and trying to escape custody
- Illinois ‘Freedom Caucus’ says majority Democrats' agenda not good for taxpayers
- Methamphetamine bust in Madison County
- Council affirms its position on cannabis dispensary
- Michael Wittman
- Ownership change planned at Big Z Media
- Construction starts on Edwardsville shared-use path