Charles Leo Melzer, Jr, 94, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his home.
He was born on September 11, 1927 in Detroit, MI to Charles Leo Melzer, Sr and Thelma (McCullough) Melzer.
Charles married Joan Kiernan on July 22, 1950 in Altamont, IL.
The U.S. Navy veteran was a railroad engineer for many years. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Charles was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and he enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Besides his wife of 72 years, Charles is survived by 3 daughters: Pamela (Tom) Herrmann of Scottsdale, AZ, Patricia (Toby) Conn of San Diego, CA and Janice (Scott) Langa of Sarasota, FL; 3 sons: David Melzer, of Granite City,IL, Jeffery (Kandy) Melzer of Maryville, IL and Steven (Alice) Melzer of Temecula, CA; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild.
Besides his parents, Charles is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Donnie Melzer and John Melzer.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
