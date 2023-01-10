Charles Littlejohn Jr.

Charles S. Littlejohn Jr., age 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. Charles was born on August 9, 1949 in Springfield, TN, a son of the late Charles Littlejohn Sr. and Nina (Causey) Wallace.
Charles was a cook in the United States Army and he proudly served his country with honor. On June 30, 1968, Charles married Kathleen A. Scott, the love of his life in St. Louis, MO. Charles was an over the road truck driver for over 30 years and he retired from Pam Transport. Charles was a jack of all trades and he loved working on cars. He also loved his dogs and all animals. His greatest joy spending time with his family and he loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charles loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Weaver; brother, Robert Littlejohn; son-in-law, Jose Luna and by a grandson, Cody.
Charles is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen Littlejohn of Granite City, IL; loving children, Marti (Greg) Nemeth of Granite City, IL, Joyce Littlejohn of Granite City, IL, Tammy (John) Grillo of Mt. Vernon, WA, Jason (Tonya) Littlejohn of Greenbriar, TN and Robert (Anita) Littlejohn of Springfield, TN; proud grandfather to Kayla (William), Brandie, Jessica (Jake), Branden (Trevy), Torie, Bobbie, Nathan (Marah), Nicholas, Brittany, Crystal and Charles; proud great-grandfather to Cameron, William, Paislee, Ayden, Trevor, Karson, Jackie, Bennett and Tyler; many dear nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. He was also a papa to many more children who loved him dearly.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Irwin Chapel Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Cathy Crippen officiating.
