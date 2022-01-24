Charles Hamilton

Charles Eugene Hamilton 48 of Granite City passed Friday January 21, 2022 in the Emergency Room Gateway Hospital. Granite City native son of Clifford O. and Helen (Holman )Hamilton.
Survivors are his wife Christina L. Siegfried Hamilton of Granite City, children Justin Breaux of Glen Carbon, Karla Mitchell (Hamilton), Christopher Mitchell and Joshua Hamilton of Belleville , Kevin Morgan of Granite City, Aaron Morgan of Glen Carbon, Bear his best friend and fur son, Angel Gurney(nee Brandon Gurney) of Granite City.
Employed many years at Granite City Steel. He loved to be with his family and friends, deer hunting, motorcycles, and video games. Favorite place was New Orleans with it’s
Cajun food. When Charles was sarcastic to you he was your friend.
Gathering at the Granite City Eagles Lodge noon on January 29, 2022.