Charles Franklin Hall, 90, of Madison, IL died on Monday, July 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 30, 1931 in Glades Springs, VA to Hobert and Cora (Blevins) Hall.
Charles married Juana Jean McIntire on January 23, 1953 in Madison, IL.
The U.S. Air Force veteran served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Glade Springs, VA and he was a past auxiliary police officer for Madison, IL.
Besides his wife, Charles is survived by 2 daughters: Roberta Bellovich of Granite City, IL and Rebecca (Ray) Dailey of Granite City, IL; a son, Charles Hall, Jr of Madison, IL; 15 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 30 great-great grandchildren a; a sister, Minerva Thompson of Aberdeen, MD and dearest friend, Bill Moore of Granite City, IL.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Elizabeth Liszewski; 6 brothers: Robert Hall, Roy Hall, James Hall, Henley Hall, Louis Hall and Harvey Lee Hall and 3 sisters: Georgia Henderson, Bertha Ann Hall and Rosie Sawyer.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. The funeral procession will leave immediately following the visitation to Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
