Charles Ernest Fisk, Jr., 86, passed away on Friday, morning, August 12, 2022 at his home in Granite City, Illinois. He was born October 28, 1935, in North Venice, Illinois, to the late Ernest Fisk, Sr. and Alma Marie (Couch) Fisk. He married Mary Margaret “Peggy” Peach on January 28, 1956, and they recently shared their 66th anniversary together. Charlie worked for National Auto Parts in Granite City. He began working at Granite City Steel in May 1955, holding various jobs as a pipefitter, millwright, working for the lab in the hot strip, then the North Plant Lab as a DMQC contour tester #6 Galvanizer, leading to the position as a Crew Coordinator in March 1995. He retired from National Steel on January 1, 1998. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael and DeAnna Fisk of Pontoon Beach, James and Barb Fisk of Brighton and William Fisk of Granite City; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Michael and Rindy Fisk, Christopher Fisk, Jason and Stacy Fisk, Stacie and Kevin Perigo, Jamie Fisk, Crystal and Robert Schone, William and Tiffany Fisk, Jr. and Jennifer and Jonathon Hardwick; eleven great grandchildren, Azriel Fisk, Jaxson Fisk, Raegan Barton, Taylor Oehlecker, Hannah Perigo, Kaitlynn Perigo, Chastity Schone, Bobbie Jean Schone, Lillyanna Schone, ReAnna Fisk, Joel Hernandez, Shae Lindsey and Taylor Lindsey; a great granddaughter expected in October; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Marion and Marge Fisk and Bryce and Juanita Fisk; two sisters, Ruth Swain and Carol Sullivan; two sisters-in-law, Thelma Fisk and Barbara Ann Pereira; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Fisk. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation services provided by Irwin Chapel in Granite City, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.irwinchapel.com
