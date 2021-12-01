Charles Edward Carpenter, 86, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born September 26, 1935 in Clarksburg, WV to John H. and Grace (Goff) Carpenter. He served in the United States Airforce and played trombone in the Airforce Band. He enjoyed traveling and singing gospel music with his family and various groups.
Charles belonged to Calvary Life Church.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ruby (Stogsdill) Carpenter of Granite City; daughters, Linda (Dwitt) Isringhausen of Bunker Hill and Carla (Rob) Gaylord of Barnhart, MO; sons, Larry (Cindy) Carpenter of Weldon, Springs, MO and Scott Carpenter of Fenton, MO; brother, Frank (Arlene) Carpenter of TX; step children, Shawna Elzy and Cindy Elzy; grandchildren, Gabriel Strange, Brandon Strange, Amanda (Darren) Cox, Christian Isringhausen, Brock (Bobbi) Gaylord, Wade Gaylord, Tori (Thomas) Keeney, Brittany Carpenter and Brenden Carpenter; great grandchildren, Ariana Isringhausen, Aidyn Cohill, Bryar Cox, Maybrie Cox and Avery Gaylord; nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dossie “Dottie” Carpenter; brother, Larry Carpenter and a grandson, Andrew Isringhausen.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.