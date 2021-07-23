Charles E. Hutchinson Sr., 79 of Granite City, IL passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Charles was born on October 6, 1941 in Lyles, TN; the son of the late William Henry Lee and Lovie Christine (Fowler) Hutchinson. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Before retirement Charles work in the machine shop at International Lighting in St. Louis and in his free time he enjoyed being a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburg Steelers. Above of all Charles loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Charles is survived by and will be missed by his children; James Hutchinson of Granite City, Jeanette and Rebecca Hutchinson-Pokluda of Austin, TX, D.J. Walker of Baytown, TX; grandchildren, Amanda Forbes, Misty Dawn Hutchinson, Carol Ann Jackson-Kursave, Kalyne Alexis Hutchinson, Haley J. Walker, Ranlyn Michael Walker, Brooklynn K. Hutchinson-Pokluda, Elijah A. Hutchinson-Pokluda; sisters and brothers, Phyllis Strieunoski, Jerry Hutchinson, Rita Hutchinson, Robert “Bob” Hutchinson.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife; Carolyne Joyce (Rushing) Hutchinson; daughter, Joyce Hutchinson; son, Charles E. Hutchinson Jr. and numerous brothers and sisters.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
A private family memorial is being planned.