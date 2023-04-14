Charles Ray Cooper, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born November 15, 1950, in Granite City, a son of the late James and Rose (Ceresero) Cooper. Charles retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Marines Corp. Charles enjoyed his days of playing golf and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Mary Beth and Katie; a sister, Roseann Koelker; a brother, Terry Cooper; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and he will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Legal Sunday, illegal Monday: Hunters in Illinois warned they could run afoul of gun ban
- Godfrey declares State of Emergency
- Lawmaker wants to change property tax code
- Bridge jumper survives, pulled from Mississippi River
- Pritzker continues to cast doubt on reports of Illinois' population decline
- One in custody after alleged road rage incident
- Former Alton union boss admits to embezzling
- City approves agreement with new marina operator
- Child porn charges for Alton man
- Pew: Illinois’ reliance on taxes for revenue among the highest in nation