Chad Thomas Sigite, 29, lifelong resident of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born October 24, 1991 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Vincent J. and Karen (Meyer) Sigite of Granite City. He was a 2010 graduate of Granite City High School. Chad grew up playing multiple sports, making numerous lifelong friends along the way. He loved his annual hunting trip with family and never turned down an opportunity to fish with his friends. Chad was a very special man with a huge heart and an infectious smile with a simple dimple. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by his brother, John Sigite of Granite City with whom their special bond will never end. He is also survived by grandparents, Randall and Alyce Sigite of Salem, Missouri and Sharon Meyer of Granite City; aunts and uncles, Randall Jr. and Lynn Sigite of Pontoon Beach, Susan and Don Wykoff of St. Jacob, Jackie and Teno Valencia of Salem, Missouri, Robert and Cindy Meyer of Fowler, Indiana, Phillip and Stacey Meyer of St. Louis and David Meyer of Granite City; his love, Madison Taylor of St. Louis; many cousins; extended family, his extended Hungarian family and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Norman Meyer; great-grandparents, John and Minnie Sigite, Richard and Ruth Briggs, Norman Sr. and Helen Meyer and Evan and Marie Curry and an infant uncle, Thomas Meyer. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. No services to be held. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com