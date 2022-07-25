Cathy Miles

Cathy C. Miles, 69 years old, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her home in Granite City. She was born November 25, 1952 in Alton to John N. and Opal E. (Tavernier) Hellrung. Cathy worked for over 20 years at Miller’s Mutual in Alton and most recently as a cashier at Lowe’s in Granite City. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Craig Harris. Surviving are two daughters, Amy Bladdick (Jeff) of Granite City, and Tina Harris of Godfrey, one son, John Miles (Brandi) of Bunker Hill, seven grandchildren, Dustin Harris, Aschley Smith, Johnathan Moylan, Christine Gaither, Evan Miles, Aiden Miles, and Ethan Miles, eight great grandchildren, and a brother, Robert Hellrung of Alton and two nieces. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
