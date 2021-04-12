Catherine E. “Cathi” Gitchoff, 66, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:31 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021.
She was born January 27, 1955 in Granite City, a daughter of Shirley (Morgan) Batson of Rosewood Heights and the late James Batson.
She married Drew Gitchoff on September 24, 1983 in Granite City and he survives.
She was a clerk with the Madison County States Attorney’s office with over 35 years of dedicated service. She served as the President of AFSCME Local #799 and was and true advocate for the people.
She cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Cathi was a fierce advocate for her friends and was always doing for others throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening in her spare time.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Tim Manibusan of Edwardsville and a son, Jon “Alex” Gitchoff of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Noah and Ben Manibusan; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Wendy Batson of Staunton and Christopher and Cindy Batson of Alton; a sister, Becky Hayes of Rosewood Heights; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Milo and Cara Gitchoff of Maine; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many cherished friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tim and Andy Batson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Children’s Home and Aid, 2133 Johnson Road, Suite 104, Granite City, IL 62040.