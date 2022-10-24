Catherine A. Rossi, 60 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 21, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Catherine was born March 11, 1962 in Granite City, Illinois, to Albert and Caroline (Novosel) Noud. On April 12, 1980 she married Mario Rossi and shared 44 years of marriage.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Catherine enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her granddaughter.
Survivors include her loving husband, Mario Rossi of Granite City, Illinois; son, Mario (Frances) Rossi of Granite City, Illinois; brothers: Albert (Terry) Noud of Edwardsville, Illinois, Steve (Terri) Noud of Brighton, Illinois, and Dan (Bobbie) Noud of Granite City, Illinois; granddaughter, Luciana Rossi of Granite City, Illinois; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City, Illinois, with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.