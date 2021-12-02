Carroll G. “Sleepy Heape” Heape, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his home. He was born November 15, 1958 in Perry County, Illinois, a son of the late Loren and Minnie (Bishop) Heape. He married Karen S. (Nunes) Heape on March 3, 2005 in Edwardsville and she survives. He retired in 2016 from Granite City Steel after over 30 years of dedicated service as a steelworker. He enjoyed his days of fishing, gambling, playing poker and was an avid NASCAR fan. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter, Hailey; two sons, David and Devin; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two brothers, Phillip and John; a sister, Lucille; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
