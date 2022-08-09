Carolyn Elizabeth Wood, 64, of Granite City passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born February 14, 1958 in Granite City to Frank and Velma (nee: Nobles) Cantlon. She married Lewis Wood August 21, 1976 in Granite City. Carolyn worked for Central Illinois School Bus. In her free time she loved spending time with her grandkids and enjoyed camping and traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lewis Wood of Granite City; daughters, Amy (Rob) Kirkover of Granite City, Jamie Rocha of Granite City, Becky Chandler of Granite City and Emily (Tom) Druhe of Brighton; son, Paul (Jamie) Wood of Granite City; step daughter, Christine (Chad) Luedeke of TN; grandchildren, Brandon, Kendra, Michael, Matthew, Nick, Jack, Kinley, Erica, Haylee, Breanna, Blake, Aubrey and Bryce; brothers, Gary (Jane) North, Bob, Allen and Jim Cantlon and sisters, Iva Cantlon, Carol Ann Huniak and Darlene Cantlon.
He was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Stephen, Buddy and Bobby North and sisters, Florine Liner, Diane Kiselka, Mary Yeager, Sherri Mc Callister, Pearl Crawley and Barbara Maxwell.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.