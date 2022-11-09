Carolyn Jean Votaw, 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born August 24, 1949, in New York City, New York, a daughter of the late Edgar Earl Votaw Jr. and the late Doris Estelle (Mierisch) Votaw. She had worked at the First National Bank in Madison, Illinois with 15 years of service as a bank teller. She was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Granite City and was active with Church Women United and Episcopal Church Women. Carolyn enjoyed working with crafts, studying family genealogy and special times shared with her family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to go out to eat and loved organizing and going on the yearly Branson bus trips. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Max Merz III of Granite City; niece, Laura A. and Ben Cole of Granite City; two nephews, John Jansen of Michael, Illinois and Eric and Dasha Merz of O’Fallon, Missouri; great nephews, Logan Cole, Grant Cole, Owen Cole and Clayton Merz; great nieces, Addison Merz, Abi Fox and Ally Fox; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and James Evans and her grandparents, Florence and Walter Mierisch and Elizabeth and Edgar Votaw Sr.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m. with Father Eugene Stormer officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to St. Bartholomew Church, American Heart Association or to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com