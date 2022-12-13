Carolyn Helen Sanders, 86, of Greenville, IL, passed away at 5:12 a.m. Sun. Dec. 11, 2022 at Highland Healthcare Center in Highland, IL.
She was born Apr. 27, 1936 in Granite City, IL to the late Michael & Julia (Gonczy) Papp.
On Dec. 23, 1970 she married Charles Edward Sanders in Granite City. He preceded her in death Oct. 30, 2006.
Carolyn had been a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and being of proud Hungarian decent, her favorite player was The Mad Hungarian, Al Hrabosky who she got to meet and share a laugh with and discuss the old country.
She is survived by her children: David (Carole) Beasley, Phillip Beasley, Dennis (Karen) Beasley, Scott Beasley, Clifford (Elizabeth) Sanders, Charlene (Brad) Back, Walter Sanders, Matthew Sanders and Shelly (Eric) Henry; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Michael Papp Sr. and James Robert Papp; and a sister: Mildred Neoth.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 children: Beverly Bridgeman and Robin Wallace; a daughter-in-law: Darla Sanders; and 4 sisters: Eleanor Patrick, Rose Marie Tax, Barbara Kramer and Kathy Dehn.
Memorial visitation will be Fri. Dec. 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11:00 a.m. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is available at www.wojstrom.com.com