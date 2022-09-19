Carolyn Sue Kopp, 90, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City and Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 7:46 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.
She was born November 13, 1931 in Glenallen, Missouri, a daughter of the late Carroll Benjamin and Mildred (McLane) Funk.
She married Donald E. Kopp on February 7, 1953 in Elvins, Missouri and he survives.
Carolyn retired from Magna Bank in Granite City after many years of dedicated service as a bank teller and book keeper. She was a longtime member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She cherished her grandchildren, had a love for animals and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cindy and Mark Hatscher, Tracy and Mark Clement and Carrie Kopp, all of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Casey Hatscher, Dack Hatscher and Joe Clement; two great grandchildren, Dean Clement and Cade Clement; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, family and friends may gather at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. to proceed to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a committal service.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com