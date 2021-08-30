Carolyn Ann Barker, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:09 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home. She was born April 4, 1938 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Arcolino “Yock” and Hilda (Turck) Lombardi. She married George R. Barker Sr. on May 18, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on April 28, 2010 after 57 years of marriage. Carolyn enjoyed her days of golfing, loved tending to her yard and cherished her grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two sons, George R. Barker of Granite City and Edward Anthony Barker of Collinsville; a daughter, April Davis of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Amy Barker, Samantha Ferrell, Jason (Jen) Barker, Ashley Williams, George R. Barker III, Brooke Davis and Haley Davis; eleven great grandchildren, Paige Stevenson, Jasmaine Ferrell, Drake Stevenson, Katie Barker, Carmen Williams, Kaden Barker, Carson Williams, Karly Barker, Isabella Ferrell, Brooklyn Ferrell and George Wilson Jr. and Baby Ferrell on the way; a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Clarence “Ed” Coulson of Granite City; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cookie and Larry Grooms of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Marsha Chomko officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com