Caroline Virginia Mason, age 71, of Madison, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Caroline was born on September 16, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Jessie D. Shipman and Gladys (Rickert) Clark.
Caroline was a loving mother, companion, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She retired as a pharmacy technician after working many years at various pharmacies throughout the area. Caroline had a green thumb and you could always find her outside on a nice day planting flowers and working in her garden. She was also a talented singer who enjoyed singing Patsy Cline songs. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Caroline loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by two brothers, Lonnie Clark and Boyd Clark; and by a granddaughter, Chloey Mason Byrum.
She is survived by her loving children, Valerie (Donnie) Meadows, Jerry (Nikki) Lantrip and John Lantrip; life companion, Bernard Lemaster; brothers, Jeffrey Shawn Shipman, Lloyd (Alice) Clark, Floyd (Lashawna) Clark, Don (Louise) Shipman, Scott (Stacy) Shipman and Jesse (Tiffany) Hughes; grandchildren, Brayden Lantrip, Taylor Lantrip, Charles Wofford III, Ciera Skelton, Jerry Lantrip III, Khaleesi Lantrip and Jo Scheland; great-grandchildren, Hollie Ellingburg, Elijah Skelton, Joseph Skelton and Talon Lantrip; stepmother, Brenda Shipman; sister-in-law, Karen Clark; best friends, Josephine and Jeff Kee; best friend/roommate, Scott Carious; extended family and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Valerie Meadows. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchaapel.com.