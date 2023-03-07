Carole Lee Young, 85, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, March 6, 2023 at her home.
She was born on March 13, 1937 in Granite City, IL to Louis Marmion and Frances (Butler) Westbrook.
Carole married Ralph “Inky” Young in Granite City, IL. After 49 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2003.
The loving aunt was an animal lover who adopted many strays over her lifetime.
Carole is survived by 3 nieces: Vickie Hawthorne of Granite City, Debra Barbieri of Belleville and Brenda Gerkin of Jefferson City, MO and many great nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Carole is preceded in death by a brother, Fred Marmion and a sister, Patsy Gerkin.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
